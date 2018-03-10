Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Week of March 10, 2018

News

Fallbrook Vintage Car Club visits three Campo museums

FALLBROOK – Members of the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club assembled in the state... — Updated 3/10/2018

Hanson receives Merle Wood Humanitarian Award

AMARILLO, Texas – Cathy Hanson of Fallbrook, received the 2017 Merle Wood... — Updated 3/10/2018

Sports

Koran, Leake and Lasek honored at Salute to the Champions

By Joe Naiman

The 72nd annual Salute to the Champions banquet, Feb. 1, at the Hyatt Regency in ... — Updated 3/10/2018

Warriors take second in girls' soccer league standings

By Joe Naiman

Fallbrook High School’s girls’ soccer team placed second among the five... — Updated 3/10/2018

Entertainment

Local musician entertains studio staff with tales of the past

By Christopher Cash

FALLBROOK – The team at Sonic Rocket Productions had a special treat when... — Updated 3/10/2018

Hagar to help Pala celebrate opening of new adult entertainment complex

PALA – The opening of Pala Casino Spa & Resort’s newest amenity, its expansive swimming pool, bar and outdoor restaurant... — Updated 3/11/2018

Lifestyles

Local kratom-related salmonella infection reported

By Tom Christensen

A 44-year-old San Diego County resident is one of three California cases in a... — Updated 3/10/2018

Conference for caregivers offered March 23

FALLBROOK - In lieu of its regular March monthly meeting, the Fallbrook Parkinson Support group will be hosting the Caregiver... — Updated 3/10/2018

Arbor Day is celebrated around the world

By Roger Boddaert, Special to the Village News

The early beginnings of Arbor Day began with J. Sterling back in 1870 in... — Updated 3/10/2018

Irish heritage extends to the kitchen

FALLBROOK – Although not necessarily known for its cuisine, Ireland does boast ... — Updated 3/10/2018

Community

Rainbow MWD approves Rio Estrella sewer agreement

By Joe Naiman

The Rainbow Municipal Water District has approved an agreement with Development... — Updated 3/10/2018

Fallbrook Community Center to host spring day camp

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Community Center is hosting spring day camp, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 26-March 30, for children in... — Updated 3/10/2018

