Fallbrook Community Center to host spring day camp

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Community Center is hosting spring day camp, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 26-March 30, for children in kindergarten through sixth grade at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, in Fallbrook.

For one week, campers will explore topics in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics and will complete hands-on, mind-enhancing projects. Other plans include a field trip, healthy cooking, arts and crafts, movies, games, snacks and sports.

Community Center staff will plan and lead all activities. Children should bring a nutritious morning snack, a sack lunch and a water bottle. Afternoon snacks will be provided. The cost is $130 for the week. Register in advance; space is limited.

For more information, call (760) 728-1671, email fallbrook.community.center@sdcounty.ca.gov or visit http://www.sdparks.org/content/sdparks/en/participate/ProgramGuides.html.