Rainbow MWD approves Rio Estrella sewer agreement

The Rainbow Municipal Water District has approved an agreement with Development Solutions Bon, LLC, regarding a lift station on the Rio Estrella development.

A 5-0 Rainbow board vote Dec. 5 honors the $1,777,700 previously paid for 116 equivalent dwelling units of sewer capacity, requires Development Solutions Bon, LLC, to pay the full amount of sewer fees required to serve Rio Estrella, and grants the district property rights to one of the lots for additional capacity credit equal to the lot's $247,035 value.

"They're giving us a lot to build a sewer pumping station in exchange for capacity credit," said Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy.

The county's Planning Commission approved the Golf Green Estates tentative parcel map and site plan in 2013. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a final map to subdivide the 29-acre parcel into 94 residential lots ranging from 6,000 to 19,113 square feet and eight homeowners' association lots in September 2016, and the county supervisors' action also approved a security agreement to cover completion of the infrastructure including water and sewer facilities.

The 11 legal parcels were owned by San Luis Rey Downs Enterprises, LLC, when the Planning Commission approved the tentative map and were subsequently sold to Development Solutions Bon, LLC, and Rio Estrella is the current name of what was originally the Golf Green Estates development.

San Luis Rey Downs Enterprises, LLC, submitted a sewer permit application for 116 equivalent dwelling units along with payment of $1,777,700 in November 2005. The sewer permit was renewed periodically even though the development was not constructed, and the sewer permit was most recently renewed on March 23, 2016.

Most of the sewer improvements have now been constructed and model homes are being built, so a new sewer services agreement was necessary to serve the new homes once they are ready for occupancy. If the sewer connection fees are not brought current by December 31, 2020, the sewer credit will expire.

In 2015 Rainbow's board approved a joint use agreement with the County of San Diego, the Bonsall Unified School District, San Diego Gas & Electric, and the ownership of Golf Green Estates which focused on utility rights.

An existing Rainbow easement crosses a future public right-of-way the project will dedicate, and the county requires that its future right-of-way be free of any existing encumbrances. The Rainbow easement crossed the existing sewer line near Old River Road and the future Calle de Las Estrellas, and the agreement allowed Rainbow to maintain utility rights for the portion within the county right-of-way.

An agreement approved by Rainbow's board in May 2016 focused on water and sewer infrastructure to be provided by the developer to serve the project and to realign the existing facilities.

The on-site improvements will include approximately 5,475 feet of water main and 4,618 feet of sewer main. The joint agreement approved by the Board of Supervisors in September 2016 included a $1,543,800 performance bond to ensure completion of the improvements which covered $814,200 for water facilities and $726,600 for sewer infrastructure.

That agreement does not cover capacity fees which are charged to developers to cover the new development's share of existing infrastructure; Rainbow expects to receive approximately $3.7 million from water and wastewater capacity fees.