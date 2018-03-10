Hagar to help Pala celebrate opening of new adult entertainment complex

PALA – The opening of Pala Casino Spa & Resort’s newest amenity, its expansive swimming pool, bar and outdoor restaurant adult entertainment complex, remains right on target for Saturday, May 19. And, the plans to introduce the new entertainment elements are as big as the space itself.

The pool, complete with waterfalls, fire places and daybeds will open 8 a.m. May 19, until 5 p.m. when the venue will be cleared to prepare for the evening entertainment that will be provided by the “Red Rocker” himself, Sammy Hagar and The Circle, who will kick off Pala’s Starlight Theater concert season 7:30 p.m. that evening.

“The new elements will be added to what Pala is calling its ‘adult entertainment complex,’” Bill Bembenek, Pala’s chief executive officer, said.

The project is being designed to attract Southern Californians who are looking for a comprehensive adult recreational experience. When unveiled, the complex will include six pools and hot tubs, a poolside bar and restaurant, 14 poolside cabanas, Pala’s 10,000 square-foot, award-winning Spa, the 2,500 seat Starlight Theater and a unique underground Wine Cave, all of which are enveloped by Pala’s 507-room, four-diamond hotel.

“Our resort is comprehensive. Whether your aim is to relax, to be entertained or to dine guests will be able to do all of those things, and you can do any of them either inside our spacious casino, hotel and restaurants or outdoors in our luxurious entertainment complex,” Bembenek said.

Pala’s Starlight Theater concert season, which begins May 19 and continues through September, will be its most extensive ever. During the first half of the season, in addition to Sammy Hagar and The Circle, tickets already are on sale for Huey Lewis and The News, May 26; Brian Setzer’s Rockabiliy Riot!, June 2; R& B legends The Isley Brothers, June 9, and Kenny Loggins, July 6.

Tickets are on sale with no service charge at the Pala box office, http://www.palacasino.com, (877) 946-7252 and also at http://www.startickets.com and (800) 585-3737.

Other confirmed performances are TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band; comedians Jo Koy and Russell Peters and Otis Day and the Knights Toga Party. On sale dates for those acts will be announced soon.

“The first half of our summer outdoor concert season is solid with a headliner performing each weekend other than Father’s Day weekend. And, the second half of the season is shaping up to be even more concentrated with fantastic headliner entertainment,” Bembenek said.

Sammy Hagar and The Circle, which also includes Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson, continue Hagar’s Hall of Fame career, which started in the 1970s with the hard rock band, Montrose. He then launched a successful solo career, scoring an enduring hit in 1984 with “I Can’t Drive 55.” He enjoyed commercial success when he replaced David Lee Roth as the lead singer of Van Halen in 1985, but left the band in 1996. He returned to Van Halen for a two-year reunion from 2003 to 2005. Hagar was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, March 12, 2007, as a member of Van Halen.