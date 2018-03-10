Arbor Day is celebrated around the world

The early beginnings of Arbor Day began with J. Sterling back in 1870 in Nebraska with his vision of planting trees on the barren and open plains of his state because he didn't believe there were enough trees for the sustainability of the land in his area. Sterling was a true ecologist in getting the word out to the world that planting trees is a good thing, and the Arbor Day movement began.

With the first National Arbor Day celebration, it was said that 1 million trees were planted in his state that first year. The function encouraged the planting of trees for erosion control, developing a new timber industry, beautification and all the other benefits that trees give daily.

From its early beginnings, the tree planting movement became known globally, and in every country today, the planting of trees are recognized in various fashions.

The Tree City U.S.A. program is a co-sponsored by the National Association of State Foresters and the USDA Forest Service and is practiced in all 50 states. The program recognizes cities and towns for urban and community forestry and helps provide assistance to showcase the importance of community tree plantings.

Replanting the national forests is another program by the U.S. Forest Service and aids in the replanting of millions of trees that have been devastated by wildfires, insects, diseases, erosion and rebuilding habitats throughout America's forests for the forests are the oxygen-producing environments of the globe.

The Rain Forest Rescue is a program with the Arbor Day Foundation that saves thousands of acres of tropical rainforest each year. Tropical land is crucial to the planet's survival and is home to many of the rarest animals on earth and plants that still hold medicinal value and cures. Through the Arbor Day Specialty Coffee program, the foundation helps these people and farmers save and preserve the rainforest using sustainable agroforestry that includes production of coffee beans. Farmers grow coffee plants under the trees of the forest, offering a superior coffee bean and saving the rainforest from unwanted destruction.

With the proper placement and planting of ornamental trees around a home, the homeowner can save on their energy bills through conservation. The shade of the "right tree in the right place" can shade a home in the heat of the summer's day and lessen the need for air conditioning.

Most Arbor Day celebrations in the United States occur in the spring from March through April. In California, Arbor Day is a weeklong event, March 7-14. So I challenge the residents of Fallbrook to get involved in the planting of a tree around their homes, schools and parks and to even start a beautification program along local streets. Plant drought-tolerant trees around homes, and make it a community happening to celebrate a local tree planting.

Remember that planting new trees is a commitment to stewardship and to caring for the trees while they get established and fully rooted in their new environment. Remember that planting day is exciting and rewarding; however, the caring for newly planted trees is just as important for its survival and long-range life.

Despite the long history of Arbor Day, the world's greenery is still in dire need and about 30 percent of Earth's landmass is covered by forest according to the National Geographic website. It said that the "slash and burn" practice in the tropical forests is a modern-day plague, and massive pieces of land are subject to land erosion of divesting proportions and major long-range consequences.

The strawberry tree has beautiful mahogany colored trunks.

A grand Fallbrook tree planting event happened at the Los Jilqueros Preserve in the early 1990s. On a Sunday morning, over 750 volunteers from around the San Diego region showed up and planted 435 new trees at the preserve. It was a real landmark for the early beginnings of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy. It also initiated the "Master Treescape Plan" program for downtown Fallbrook. This program has received recognition awards from the California governor, national and international awards and even a letter from former Vice President Al Gore.

Tu b'Shvat is a Jewish festival celebrated in April for the planting of trees, to raise awareness of trees and to mark the date of another year passing for the glory of trees. It is sometimes referred to as the birthday of trees.

May the forests be with you, my friends.

