Fallbrook man, 80, dies days after being struck by vehicle in Temecula

An 80-year-old Fallbrook man died earlier this week from injuries he suffered after being struck by a vehicle near the Promenade mall in Temecula, sheriff’s and coroner’s officials said.

Frederic Blume was pronounced dead Monday night at Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, according to a Riverside County coroner’s release.

About 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 9, authorities received a call of a vehicle versus a pedestrian in the area of Margarita Road and Overland Drive, said sheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez.

A man in his early 20s driving a Ford Mustang drove across oncoming lanes of traffic and jumped a curb, striking Blume, who was thrown into an embankment area, according to Vasquez.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the incident, Vasquez said.

He said no arrests have been made and the crash remains under investigation.

