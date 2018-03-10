Fallbrook man charged in fentanyl overdose

SAN DIEGO -- A Fallbrook man is facing federal charges after he allegedly sold fentanyl-laced heroin to a man who overdosed on the drug.

The suspect, 41-year-old Corey Bernard Green, is already serving a sentence in state custody after he pleaded guilty to manufacturing drugs, for which he was arrested on Nov. 30, 2017, U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman said in a statement Friday.

The overdose occurred less than a month before that arrest, Braverman said.

On Nov. 3, 2017, a man identified in court documents only as "JAS'' took an Uber to Green's home in Fallbrook, allegedly to purchase fentanyl.

Green had been in touch with JAS for days prior, text messages obtained by attorneys show. JAS told Green on Nov. 2 that he didn't have any cash, just "bottles and batteries'' as payment.

"I only have a little China but it's even a ton stronger than the last powder,'' Green allegedly sent to JAS that same day.

China refers to a form of heroin that's laced with fentanyl.

JAS allegedly replied: "Just did half. Feeling good. Thanks again.''

On Nov. 3, JAS said he did have money and offered to meet Green again.

"No chance I could get you to come out if I pay extra? Or if you're up I could take an Uber real quick,'' one of the messages JAS sent to Green said, according to officials.

"R u driving?'' Green texted back ''Will you have that Uber stop at McDonalds for me? I'll throw you a little extra. It's China.''

On the night of Nov. 3, JAS' wife said goodnight to him, and he went to play video games in the couple's living room, Braverman said.

She found his body the next morning.

Federal attorneys have filed to have Green transferred into federal custody to face a charge of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison, the statement said.

Green is expected to appear in court next week.

He's the latest person to face charges in a wider effort to prosecute suspected drug dealers for overdose deaths.

Braverman said that last month, the U.S. Attorney's Office charged Kyle Anthony Shephard with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Shephard is suspected of selling fentanyl in January 2017 to a U.S. Marine who

died after using the drug.

"As the opioid epidemic rages across the nation, we will do everything we can to save lives,'' Braverman said. "That includes investigating overdose deaths as homicides and pursuing charges against dealers

of the poison that is killing people every single day in this country.''