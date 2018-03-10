Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Two killed in crash after fleeing sheriff's deputies

 
Last updated 3/18/2018 at 12:33pm



PAUMA VALLEY -- Two people were killed in head-on crash, as the driver of a stolen car sped away from deputies and veered into oncoming traffic near Pauma Valley today.

A third person inside the stolen Honda Accord was injured, as well as the driver of the car that they hit.

The chase began just before 1 a.m. when sheriff's deputies located a Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Escondido, according to San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Michael Tingley. A sheriff's department helicopter also joined in on the chase.

Deputies eventually decided to call the chase off due to concerns about high speeds and weather conditions, Tingley said.

Shortly after deputies pulled back, the driver of the stolen vehicle veered into oncoming traffic on Valley Center Road at Rocky Top Lane, just south or Route 76, north of Valley Center. It crashed head-on into a small compact vehicle.

The driver and one passenger in the suspect vehicle were both killed, Tingley said. One more person in the Accord was injured, as well as one person in the car the suspects crashed into. Both were hospitalized.

Names of the suspects were not immediately released.

 
