Warriors take second in girls' soccer league standings

Fallbrook High School’s girls’ soccer team placed second among the five Valley League teams in the final standings.

The Warriors’ 5-1-2 league record was part of a 10-6-4 overall record for the 2017-2018 season.

“It’s a good record,” coach Sergio Garcia said. “The losses we had were against good teams.”

Fallbrook’s only league loss was a 1-0 contest Jan. 31, at San Pasqual. When the Golden Eagles came to Fallbrook for the Feb. 14 league final, Fallbrook overcame a 2-0 deficit, and the game ended as a 2-2 tie. The draw was the only blemish on San Pasqual’s 7-0-1 league record.

“We’re happy with the outcome,” Garcia said.

San Pasqual is in Division II for CIF playoff purposes. Fallbrook is in Division III, although the power rankings seeded the Warriors in 15th position, and only 12 teams were chosen for the playoffs.

“That was a disappointment,” Garcia said.

Garcia was disappointed at Fallbrook not being selected for the playoffs, but he was not disappointed in the Warriors’ on-field performance.

“The girls played well and did meet expectations,” he said.

The varsity roster consisted of 18 girls, and only six of those are seniors.

“It was a young squad this year,” Garcia said. “I’m looking forward to next year with many returning players.”