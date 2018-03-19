Bonsall West Elementary celebrates $250,000 grant

Bonsall West Elementary School students wave American flags during a special assembly held March 7 to celebrate the $250,000 grant the school received from the Department of Defense Education Activity.

Bonsall West Elementary officials hosted a festive morning assembly March 7 in celebration of the school winning a five-year $250,000 grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity.

The event was held in the school's multi-purpose room and attended by teachers and staff and the school's 555 students – from transitional kindergarteners to sixth graders.

Also in attendance were representatives from Camp Pendleton (U.S. Marine Corps Col. Chris Richie), the Bonsall Unified School District (superintendent David Jones), the Oceanside Police Department (officer Edward Lane) and the Bo...