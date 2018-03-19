Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Tom Ferrall
Writer 

Bonsall West Elementary celebrates $250,000 grant

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/19/2018 at 2:44pm

Shane Gibson photos

Bonsall West Elementary School students wave American flags during a special assembly held March 7 to celebrate the $250,000 grant the school received from the Department of Defense Education Activity.

Bonsall West Elementary officials hosted a festive morning assembly March 7 in celebration of the school winning a five-year $250,000 grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity.

The event was held in the school's multi-purpose room and attended by teachers and staff and the school's 555 students – from transitional kindergarteners to sixth graders.

Also in attendance were representatives from Camp Pendleton (U.S. Marine Corps Col. Chris Richie), the Bonsall Unified School District (superintendent David Jones), the Oceanside Police Department (officer Edward Lane) and the Bo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 03/20/2018 14:20