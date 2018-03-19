Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Rotary Club honors Students of the Month

 
Last updated 3/19/2018 at 2:40pm

Doug Clements photo

San Onfre Elementary School Principal Lilian Perez and Rotarian Tony O'Brien award March Students of the Month Meredith Blair, left, and Kendall Breslin for their academic excellence and leadership skills.

FALLBROOK – Throughout the school year, the Rotary Club of Fallbrook recognizes Students of the Month from the Fallbrook Elementary School District. Students from San Onfre Elementary School were recognized for March.

Principal Lilian Perez presented sixth-grader Meredith Blair and fifth-grader Kendall Breslin as the March Students of the Month at a recent luncheon of the Rotary Club of Fallbrook for their leadership skills.

Meredith was complimented for her outstanding organizational skills. Additionally, she demonstrated kindness by helping others in class, and she always smiles on he...



