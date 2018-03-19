Gonzalez graduates from Hofstra University
Last updated 3/19/2018 at 2:40pm
HEMPSTEAD, NY – Alina Gonzalez of Fallbrook graduated from Hofstra University in December 2017, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Film Studies and Production.
