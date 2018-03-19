Thomas F. Qualls, Sr., of Fallbrook, California, died peacefully after 89 years of joyful life on March 1, 2018 under the loving eyes of our Lord, family members, and caregivers from The Heathers of Costa Mesa and Hospice of Southern California. He was surrounded in spirit by members of his family who will always remember him for his strength in the face of adversity, tenacity, and his driving ambition.

His greatest legacy is the strong and loving family he began as a young Marine married to "nurse-Jean", whom he met and married after returning wounded from the Korean War. His close family was founded on a marriage of over 50 years that includes six children, 15 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Known as "Pops" by his family, he was born the son of a textile mill worker in Alamance County, North Carolina. As a child growing up in the post-Depression era, he recalled placing cereal box tops in his "holy" sneakers to get extra wear out of them. As a young man, he remembered selling newspapers on the streets of his hometown of Burlington, NC the day Pearl Harbor was attacked.

After completing the NROTC curriculum at Tulane University, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Marine Corps and began serving in what evolved into a 31-year career as an infantry officer and leader. His honorable service in the United States Marine Corps included ground combat action in both Korea and Vietnam, command at every unit level, and culminated with his retirement as the Commanding Officer of the First Marine Regiment at Camp Pendleton, California.

Upon retirement, he re-fortified "Camp Fallbrook" (nickname for the family residence) where innumerable family memories began and flourished over the ensuing 35+ years as he became actively involved in refereeing, golfing, traveling, and spending time with kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

Thomas is survived by his 6 children -- Barbara (Fagen), Col Thomas, Jr. (USMC, Ret), Scott, Gary, Carroll (Johnson), and Mary (Kalafut); 15 grandchildren -- Kristen, Jenna, David, Matthew, Melissa, Stephen, Julia, Aaron, Rebeccah, Daniel, Marrion, Meaghan, Christopher, Keegan, and Michael; as well as two great-grandchildren -- Addison and Elisha. Thomas is also survived by brothers David and Darrell, and his sister, Nancy (Cerveny).

Thomas was predeceased by his loving wife, Jean Barbara (Carroll); parents, David and Ethel; and brothers, John and Richard.

The Colonel will be buried with full honors among fellow Marines and warriors, along with the remains of his loving wife, Jean, in the months ahead at Arlington National Cemetery.

Thomas' life was one of service to his Nation, his Marine Corps, and particularly his family. We honor and celebrate his life for the many memories he built and shared with us, as well as for the fine example of a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather that he was. His legacy lives on in each of us.

A Memorial Service will be held on March 9, 2018 in Orange County, California. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be provided to the Southern California Hospice Foundation at https://www.socalhospicefoundation.org, or via mail at 3200 Parkcenter Drive, Suite 1250, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.