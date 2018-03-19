Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Workshop offers help to Lilac fire survivors

 
Last updated 3/19/2018



FALLBROOK/BONSALL - All Lilac fire-impacted individuals are invited to attend the United Policyholders financial decision-making workshop Thursday, March 22 from 7 to -8:30 p.m. at Fallbrook United Methodist Church, 1844 Winter Haven Road, Fallbrook. The presentation will cover financial considerations around repair/rebuilding, real estate, loan/mortgage, and taxes for partial and total wildfire survivors.

These monthly Roadmap to Recovery™ workshops are for local residents whose insured homes (owned or rented) were damaged or destroyed in the Lilac fire. Attendees will receive a free copy of the "little yellow" Disaster Recovery Handbook and will have the opportunity to ask questions.

This workshop is supported by The San Diego Foundation and presented by United Policyholders, a non-profit consumer organization helping disaster survivors on the road to recovery for over 25 years.

For more information, visit http://www.uphelp.org/LilacFire.

 
