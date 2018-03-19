Comedian Russell Peters brings 'Deported World Tour' to Pala

Comedian Russell Peters will be at Pala, June 30, as part of his Deported World Tour. Courtesy photo

PALA – Russell Peters will make the Starlight Theater stage a stop on his new "Deported World Tour" Saturday, June 30, at Pala Casino Spa & Resort.

The show starts 7:30 p.m. and will feature all new material including plenty of Peters' own signature interactions with the audience.

"I love getting to know my audience and the collaboration between us," Peters said. "I've been building the new act in clubs across the States over the past year, and I'm very happy with it."

Peters returns to live touring after taking time off to film his smash hit Netflix series, "The Indian Detective." "The Indian Detective" also stars Anupam Kher of "The Big Sick" and "Silver Linings Playbook," William Shatner of "Star Trek," Christina Cole of "Suits" and "Casino Royale" and Mishqah Parthiephal of "Keeping Up with the Kandasamys."

Peters can currently be seen in "The Clapper" with Ed Helms, Amanda Seyfried and Tracy Morgan as well as "Supercon" with Ryan Kwanten and John Malkovich, and "Public Schooled" with Judy Greer.

The Deported World Tour kicked off in Australia and New Zealand in February and will see Peters travel around the world with shows well into 2019. His last tour traveled to over 26 countries with over 200 performances and more than 300,000 fans in attendance.

Tickets are now on sale with no service charge at the Pala Box Office in the casino. Call (877) 946-7252 or visit http://www.palacasino.com. Tickets also are available at Star Tickets, http://www.startickets.com and (800) 585-3737.