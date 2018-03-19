Home restoration expert Paul Davis provides spring storm safety tips to help prevent property damage

HERMOSA BEACH – Spring is here, March 20, and the season can bring severe weather, causing serious damage with dangerous conditions from hail to high winds, from flooding to tornadoes and the potential for storms that cause destruction to homes and businesses.

Paul Davis Emergency Services of South Bay Los Angeles, a leading provider of fire and water damage clean up and restoration services, provides vital information and safety tips to protect family, friends and property.

According to Davis, a disaster plan and basic emergency kit should be in place before a severe storm strikes. A plan should include where to assemble in the structure when the storm hits, such as a sturdy interior room or basement, and the nearest designated storm shelter if there is time to evacuate.

The basic emergency kit should include: 1 gallon of water per person and pets per day for at least three days; at least a three-day supply of nonperishable food for adults, children, babies and pets, along with a can opener; battery-powered or hand crank commercial radio and a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association weather radio; cellphone with charger; flashlight; first-aid kit – sterile dressings; antibiotic ointment; scissors; thermometer; nonprescription drugs such as pain relievers; prescription medications and supplies; copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records in waterproof container; sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person and a fire extinguisher.

Below are some valuable tips for protecting your property from severe weather.

Secure major appliances to the wall studs or foundation of your home using “L” brackets.

Inspect the roof, repair any loose shingles to prevent leakage from water and winds and remove debris.

Repair siding, awnings, gutters, downspouts and brackets if loose or damaged.

Clear yard of loose articles and debris. Keep yard tools, patio furniture, grills, garbage cans and toys stored when not in use.

Trim trees and shrubs to prevent branches from breaking off during high winds.

If damage to a home or business is significant, contact a properly licensed professional or company in the property loss restoration and emergency mitigation service industry. Look for certifications from The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification.