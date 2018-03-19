Bonsall riding club dazzles in drizzle

Alana Jordan of Fallbrook takes first place in Division A on Ghost Ryder.

BONSALL – Despite a cold and steady drizzle that lasted most of the morning, the Bonsall-based riding club "Mudslingers" got their boots on and competed March 10 in a show at Stenerson Ranch.

Twenty-seven riders took to the saddle to compete in events such as Barrels, Birangle and Speed Ball, which requires riders to race down the arena, drop a golf ball into an orange cone and ride back. Top riders aim for a time of less than 10 seconds.

Two riders set four arena records March 10. Jenn Gosselin of Vista now holds record times in Barrels (19.275), Birangle (14.241) and Speed Ball (7.909),...