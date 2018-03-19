Bonsall Woman's Club announces award winners
BONSALL – The presentation of the Bonsall Woman's Club's annual Awards took place at its March 1 meeting.
The first award was given to Robin Scheuer, who was named the club's Volunteer of the Year. Scheuer has been quite active in the club since joining in 2004. The first position she served in was amenities chair. She also co-chaired hospitality. After serving in various other positions in the club, she won the accolades of the general membership, and most deservingly was voted in as the president, serving admirably from 2014 to 2016. She currently is serving as the club's treasurer, and chair of the writers' group. Scheuer can be counted on to bring her wide-ranging background in club activities to the forefront and willingly aid others wherever and whenever asked.
Several other awards were presented during the March meeting. The recipients had previously received their awards at the Palomar District's Art Festival in late February. Competition in this festival is with other clubs throughout the area. The following members were presented with awards.
Painting:
Donna Ivicevic, Best in Show, Novice, acrylic painting, "Horseless Carriage," Scenic
Julia Van Loon, Best in Show, Advanced, oil painting, "William and the Lambs," Scenic
Julia Van Loon, First Place, Advanced, oil painting, "Grandchildren at the Beach," Portrait
Julia Van Loon, Second Place, Advanced oil painting, "Fruit," Still Life
Barbara Chahbazian, Best in Show, Advanced, pastel, "Blooming Artichokes," Still Life
Barbara Chahbazian, First Place, Advanced, pastel, "The Day After the Lilac Fire," Scenic
Barbara Chahbazian, First Place, Advanced, pastel, "Proud Peacock," Portrait
Elizabeth Johnson, First Place, Advanced, oil painting, "Duck Heaven: Stone Duck in My Garden of Flowers," Scenic
Jeanne Pickard, First Place, Advanced, oil painting, plein air, "Morning at Mission San Juan Capistrano," Scenic
Jennifer Morlan, Best in Show, Advanced, watercolor, "Memories of Giverny," Scenic
Creative Writing:
Barbara Chahbazian, First Place, prose, "Bound "
Elizabeth Johnson, First Place, poetry, "A Nation of Frustration"
Elizabeth Johnson, Best of Show, all creative writing entries, "A Nation of Frustration"
Crafts:
Angelina Ledesma, First Place, crochet
Bea Liner, First Place, machine quilting
Marlene DuBona, perpetual calendar
Marlene Rantanen, Best of Show, trash to treasures, jewel box
Bev York. Best of Show, counted cross-stitch "Story Time"
Elaine Davis, First Place, bead weaving
Ruth Gregory, Best of Show, other needlework, "Bird"
