Bonsall Woman's Club announces award winners

BONSALL – The presentation of the Bonsall Woman's Club's annual Awards took place at its March 1 meeting.

The first award was given to Robin Scheuer, who was named the club's Volunteer of the Year. Scheuer has been quite active in the club since joining in 2004. The first position she served in was amenities chair. She also co-chaired hospitality. After serving in various other positions in the club, she won the accolades of the general membership, and most deservingly was voted in as the president, serving admirably from 2014 to 2016. She currently is serving as the club's treasurer, and chair of the writers' group. Scheuer can be counted on to bring her wide-ranging background in club activities to the forefront and willingly aid others wherever and whenever asked.

Several other awards were presented during the March meeting. The recipients had previously received their awards at the Palomar District's Art Festival in late February. Competition in this festival is with other clubs throughout the area. The following members were presented with awards.

Painting:

Donna Ivicevic, Best in Show, Novice, acrylic painting, "Horseless Carriage," Scenic

Julia Van Loon, Best in Show, Advanced, oil painting, "William and the Lambs," Scenic

Julia Van Loon, First Place, Advanced, oil painting, "Grandchildren at the Beach," Portrait

Julia Van Loon, Second Place, Advanced oil painting, "Fruit," Still Life

Barbara Chahbazian, Best in Show, Advanced, pastel, "Blooming Artichokes," Still Life

Barbara Chahbazian, First Place, Advanced, pastel, "The Day After the Lilac Fire," Scenic

Barbara Chahbazian, First Place, Advanced, pastel, "Proud Peacock," Portrait

Elizabeth Johnson, First Place, Advanced, oil painting, "Duck Heaven: Stone Duck in My Garden of Flowers," Scenic

Jeanne Pickard, First Place, Advanced, oil painting, plein air, "Morning at Mission San Juan Capistrano," Scenic

Jennifer Morlan, Best in Show, Advanced, watercolor, "Memories of Giverny," Scenic

Creative Writing:

Barbara Chahbazian, First Place, prose, "Bound "

Elizabeth Johnson, First Place, poetry, "A Nation of Frustration"

Elizabeth Johnson, Best of Show, all creative writing entries, "A Nation of Frustration"

Crafts:

Angelina Ledesma, First Place, crochet

Bea Liner, First Place, machine quilting

Marlene DuBona, perpetual calendar

Marlene Rantanen, Best of Show, trash to treasures, jewel box

Bev York. Best of Show, counted cross-stitch "Story Time"

Elaine Davis, First Place, bead weaving

Ruth Gregory, Best of Show, other needlework, "Bird"

For more information on the Bonsall Woman's Club, visit http://www.bonsallwomansclub.org