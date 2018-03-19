Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Boot drive in Fallbrook brings in over $10,000

 
Last updated 3/19/2018 at 11:42am

Lucette Moramarco photo

A North County firefighter collects money on Main Avenue at Alvarado Street during the March 1 boot drive.

SAN DIEGO - North County Fire Protection District firefighters raised an amazing $10,717 during the Boot Drive for the Burn Institute on March 1. Burn Institute special events coordinator Tiffany Wong told the firefighters, "Your participation and support means so much to us and we are extremely grateful!"

Funds raised will help the institute's fire and burn prevention programs and burn survivor support programs and services. In 2016, the Burn Institute proudly established the Red Line of Courage Fund to provide support services to local firefighters who sustain a burn injury while on duty.

The Red Line of Courage Fund is designed to supplement those services already in place for professional firefighters and make resources available for the more immediate and long-term needs that other programs do not offer. To implement and sustain the Red Line of Courage Fund, the Burn Institute will set aside proceeds from the Annual Firefighters Boot Drive and hold funds in trust, as a safety net for brave firefighters.

 
