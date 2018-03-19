Chief Nick Schuler of CalFire, center, and Eliran Hershko of state Sen. Joel Anderson's office attend the Sycamore Ranch Neighborhood Watch Program meeting, March 6, to discuss the procedures witnessed during the Lilac fire. Courtesy photos

FALLBROOK – Residents of the Sycamore Ranch neighborhood gathered at the Golf Club of California Tuesday, March 6, to hear panelists answer a variety of questions pertaining to communication dissemination, road closures and security during evacuation procedures.

Chief Stephen Abbott of North County Fire Chief, Chief Nick Schuler of Cal Fire, Lt. Mark Moreno of the Fallbrook Substation, Eliran Hershko of state Sen. Joel Anderson's office and moderator Judy Nelson attend the Sycamore Ranch Neighborhood Watch Program meeting, March 6, to discuss the procedures witnessed during the Lilac Fire.

In addition to multiple firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers, the panel was comprised of Lt. Mark Moreno of the San Diego Sheriff's Department; Stephen Abbott, North County Fire chief; Nick Schuler, CalFire chief; Eliran Hershko of state Sen. Joel Anderson's office and Bennett Cummings of the county Office of Emergency Services. Seth Patton of county supervisor Bill Horn's office was absent.

The coordination of multiple agencies in control during the Lilac Fire was of the utmost importance to the residents who were affected. Relaying accurate and timely information was explained by Schuler, Abbott and Cummings. Other questions pertained to special assistance help, the opening of the Knottwood Bridge, water sources, vegetation and sprinkler additions and tactical patrol issues at road blocks.

Multiple handouts were provided, and the announcement of future workshops to enhance evacuation procedures. The speakers thanked Judy Nelson as the moderator, NCF Capt. John Choi and Anderson's case manager, Lori Brown, for their cooperation in organizing this event.