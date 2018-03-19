Representing everyone in my district and creating solutions that work for all requires working together with my colleagues of both parties in the legislature. This session I joined several legislators across the aisle to jointly author bills that will benefit millions of Californians.

The sexual harassment issue has deservedly received a great deal of attention, resulting in two bills I have introduced with Democratic colleagues. Assembly Bill 1870, introduced with Assemblymembers Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) and Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), will extend the statute of limitations for sexual harassment claims from one to three years for both public and private employees. In addition, AB 1750, which I have authored with Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento), will hold sexual harassment perpetrators financially accountable for their actions and will protect taxpayers so that they will no longer be on the hook to pay the penalties for inappropriate acts of elected officials.

I have also joined Assemblymember Autumn Burke (D-Inglewood) to introduce AB 2342 to ensure that women who are considered high-risk for having a BRCA gene mutation receive appropriate genetic counseling and testing. These types of mutations often result in breast or ovarian cancer. Early detection can be a life-saver.

Lastly, I have joined with Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) to author AB 1944, involving water rights in the San Luis Rey Valley Groundwater Basin. The bill respects all water rights under federal and state law, including federally reserved Indian water rights, and aligns updated knowledge of groundwater basins with the requirements of California’s new groundwater management plan.

These are just a few examples of bi-partisanship in Sacramento. Despite media hype and some well-deserved attention to hot-button issues, legislators from both parties often come together to pass legislation that benefits all Californians.