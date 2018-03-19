Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Store manager goes above and beyond to help customer

 
I am so thankful we live in a community in which people often help others, even if it means going beyond what is expected. This Saturday morning, a busy time at our local Albertson’s Grocery Store, I managed to lock my keys in my car.

Though we have lived in Fallbrook for 10 years, I haven’t memorized my neighbor’s telephone numbers, and my husband was out of the country. Like most of us, all that data is in my cell phone, which was in my purse, which was inside my locked car along with the dysfunctioning electronic key!

I didn’t even know where a landline telephone was located near Albertson’s or if my neighbor’s telephone number was even listed in the local telephone directory! (It isn’t.) This was at 9:40 a.m. and I had a meeting starting at 10 a.m. at my home.

I appealed to the store manager, Kirk Sandow, asking for advice.

After understanding my plight, he took me home I retrieved a second electronic key, and my car door opened when we returned to the parking lot.

My experience was such a positive one due to the efficient assistance I received from Mr. Sandow. A gentleman with many employees and numerous responsibilities, he still found time to help a customer beyond pointing out which aisle contained a store product.

Dawn Y. Mitchell

 
