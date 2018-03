FALLBROOK – I would like to express my gratitude to the paramedics who helped me a few weeks ago.

I was home alone and was injured. I phoned 911. The lady who answered the phone sent help quickly and stayed on the line with me until they arrived. The paramedics were very capable, professional and kind. We are so lucky to have them in Fallbrook.

Thank you very much,

Julie Norberg

Fallbrook resident