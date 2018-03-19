Lady Warriors softball team wins home opener

The Fallbrook High varsity girls’ softball team played its home opener March 8 and recorded its first victory of the season, defeating La Jolla Country Day 13-9 behind the explosive bats of sophomore Vanisa Ivie, and juniors Blanca Favela, Jaylyn Leeman, and Randie Bueno.

Ivie went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and five runs batted in. Favela went 4-for-4 and knocked in two runs, Leeman went 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Bueno went 3-for-4 and scored four runs.

Sophomore Amy Pierson belted a two-run homer for Fallbrook, which was down 5-1 heading into the bottom of the second inning. The Lady Warriors scored four runs in the bottom of the second and five more in the bottom of the third to take a 10-5 lead.

La Jolla Country Day answered with three runs in the top of the fourth inning to make it 10-8, but Fallbrook scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to increase its lead 13-8. La Jolla Country Day added a run in the sixth to complete the scoring.

Freshman Kyleigh Philo started for Fallbrook and went four innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out tree and walking one. Senior Cassie Chase pitched the final three frames, giving up one earned run and striking out three.

The Lady Warriors, 1-4 after the victory, rebounded after beginning their 2018 campaign with four consecutive road losses in which they scored a total of seven runs.

"We are all excited for the season," said Fallbrook coach Rey Harmon. "The win in this home opener showed us we have the grit needed to overcome obstacles."