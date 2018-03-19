Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Tom Ferrall
Staff Writer 

Lady Warriors softball team wins home opener

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/19/2018 at 11:55am



The Fallbrook High varsity girls’ softball team played its home opener March 8 and recorded its first victory of the season, defeating La Jolla Country Day 13-9 behind the explosive bats of sophomore Vanisa Ivie, and juniors Blanca Favela, Jaylyn Leeman, and Randie Bueno.

Ivie went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and five runs batted in. Favela went 4-for-4 and knocked in two runs, Leeman went 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Bueno went 3-for-4 and scored four runs.

Sophomore Amy Pierson belted a two-run homer for Fallbrook, which was down 5-1 heading into the bottom of the second inning. The Lady Warriors scored four runs in the bottom of the second and five more in the bottom of the third to take a 10-5 lead.

La Jolla Country Day answered with three runs in the top of the fourth inning to make it 10-8, but Fallbrook scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to increase its lead 13-8. La Jolla Country Day added a run in the sixth to complete the scoring.

Freshman Kyleigh Philo started for Fallbrook and went four innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out tree and walking one. Senior Cassie Chase pitched the final three frames, giving up one earned run and striking out three.

The Lady Warriors, 1-4 after the victory, rebounded after beginning their 2018 campaign with four consecutive road losses in which they scored a total of seven runs.

"We are all excited for the season," said Fallbrook coach Rey Harmon. "The win in this home opener showed us we have the grit needed to overcome obstacles."

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 03/20/2018 15:28