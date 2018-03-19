Sophomore hoopster Calhoun is all-league selection

Joel Calhoun, who as a sophomore emerged as the floor leader of the Fallbrook High varsity boys basketball team, was rewarded for a fine season by being named to the All Valley-league second team.

Calhoun, a guard, had per-game averages of 18 points, six rebounds and three assists.

"He did a little bit of everything for us," said Fallbrook head basketball coach Ryan Smith. "He carried the load in scoring – usually had to guard the best player on the other team – and played almost the whole game every game."

Calhoun had a night to remember Feb. 9, when the Warriors played at Ramona. Calhoun scored 34 points and tied the Fallbrook High record for made three-pointers when he connected from outside the arch eight times. Despite Calhoun's big game, Fallbrook dropped a 54-48 decision to Ramona.

The Ramona game was one of six during the season in which Fallbrook, which finished 4-20 overall and 0-8 in league play, lost by six or less points. The Warriors dropped three consecutive league games by two points or less, losing 43-42 to Valley Center Jan. 19, 48-46 to Ramona Jan. 24 and 56-54 to San Pasqual Jan. 31.

"We could have been 4-4 in league," said Smith. "The first Ramona game (Jan. 24) we were up 12 points and they ended up getting us in the fourth quarter. Against San Pasqual, we were up 14 both games (played Jan. 31, and Feb. 14). Against Valley Center (Jan. 19), we were up 15 at one point."

Smith said the Warriors' lack of depth, caused by multiple injuries and sicknesses, led to the close losses.

"We'd get tired," said Smith. "It seemed at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth quarter we struggled a little bit from fatigue. We played so hard and did a great job but then couldn't hold on to those leads. We'd exert so much energy that we'd end up making a couple of little mistakes here or there (late in the game) that would kind of cost us getting the win."

Smith began the season with a healthy 11-man roster but the "healthy" part was short-lived.

"We rarely had more than seven guys for a game or practice this year," said Smith. "It wasn't a case of these guys not wanting to play. Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong. We had concussions, guys that had chronic issues with their back and knees, and sicknesses. We'd get one guy back and lose two others. That was kind of how the season went."

Smith said junior starter Malachi Gordon had problems with his knees throughout the season.

"He could have been an all-league guy too if he had stayed healthy and his knees weren't a problem," said Smith of Gordon. "He had some big games where he'd score eight to 10 points really quickly, but then his knees would start affecting so badly that he couldn't play the rest of the game. He would ask to go in and we'd put him in, but you could just tell he couldn't move."

Smith said junior Jackson Kuran, a part-time starter, missed games due to back problems, and sophomore Cooper Sherman, a key player off the bench, missed games due to illness.

"It was a revolving door of injuries and sicknesses," said Smith. "The only day we had a healthy 10 guys to even practice was the last practice of the season. Guys were at practice, but we never had enough healthy players to practice (five on five)."

The fact that the Warriors were competitive in league play despite having a depleted roster gives Smith optimism heading into next season, when he'll have four returning starters – Calhoun, Gordon, Tommy Martin and Yoni Villagram.

"We proved we could hang with people in league with only having seven guys," said Smith.

Smith added that he was pleased with how his players persevered through a tough season.

"I'm very proud of them for the effort they put in all year with all the difficulties that we went through," said Smith. "We didn't have one kid that quit. That's something I've been around sometimes – you're on teams that are losing games and kids are like, 'well, I don't want to be here anymore.'

"These guys stuck through it and showed up for practice all the time," continued Smith. "They tried to play when their bodies were not good enough to play. I give them a lot of credit for how they battled all year."