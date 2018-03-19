Warriors win boys lacrosse season opener

Fallbrook High School's boys lacrosse team opened the 2018 season with a 19-6 home win March 3 against Murrieta Valley.

"Really good showing," said Fallbrook coach Brian Kimmell. "I'm really impressed with what our guys did. We had great leadership from our returning players. We had a lot of new players getting on the stat sheet."

Kimmell is carrying 21 players on the varsity roster and many of those were on last year's junior varsity squad.

"We definitely have more experienced guys," said Kimmell. "It's really nice having those guys coming in to contribute this year."

In boys lacrosse 12 players from each team are on the field at one time. This year's junior varsity team has 24 players.

"That's a good problem to have," said Kimmell of the large roster.

Six different players were responsible for Fallbrook's goals; three of those played at an attacker position and three of those were based in the midfield.

"A lot of assists as well, which is nice to see, too," said Kimmell. "We really stress sharing the ball."

Five different players had assists, including three with multiple assists.

The Warriors won 11 faceoffs during the game. "Faceoffs we did really well," Kimmell said.

Sophomore goalkeeper Dillon Dunham made 14 saves in his first varsity game.

High school lacrosse quarters are 10 minutes and during the 40 minutes of play the Warriors took 28 shots.

"It was really good to see the guys taking shots," said Kimmell. "We were taking smart shots."

What wasn't included in the statistics is how the Fallbrook players kept their emotions under control. "That's something I'm really proud of," said Kimmell.