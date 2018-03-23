Britannia Connection to hear about Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary

FALLBROOK – Britannia Connection announces their upcoming meeting and luncheon, Thursday, March 29, as women of either British or Commonwealth heritage or those with a strong interest in British culture, gather for friendship, fun and philanthropy.

Janet LuCore, founder of Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, will be sharing the importance of spaying and neutering pets approaching kitten season and the ways to help support FAS, an all-volunteer, no-kill shelter that often takes in pets that need extra special care. The care can be costly, especially when veterinary care is necessary, as they rely solely on donations.

Britannia Connection meetings are held the last Thursday of the month at The Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, in Fallbrook. Meet and greet starts 11 a.m. with coffee and tea available. The official meeting, including the presentation, begins 11:30 a.m. and a hot lunch with dessert follows the meeting. The luncheon cost is $24. For more information and reservations, call Vanessa Caldwell at (208) 871-9644 by 5 p.m. Saturday, March 24.

Britannia Connection is a registered nonprofit group and holds fundraisers throughout the year with proceeds going to local charities.