Laverne Ann Christianson, born June 3, 1934, died January 5, 2018.

An activist throughout her lifetime, Verne enhanced her communities through countless initiatives of civic engagement, the creative arts, and church programs. She, with Bob, raised three children â€“ Steve, Jill and Linda; she enjoyed the accomplishments of her four grandchildren â€“ Stacy, Hanna, Shelly and Stefani.

Verne Lance was married to Bob Christianson in her hometown of LaJunta, Colorado in 1955, after which she and Bob moved to Des Moines, Iowa. Verne and Bob began their family in Los Angeles, followed by moves to New York, Chicago, Connecticut and Minnesota, as Bob's career advanced. Verne always contributed to their church life; she was often in the choir and devoted her energy to numerous committees.

As Verne was 48 years old, she and Bob retired early to California. Her leadership skills and green thumb combined as she served as president of the San Clemente and Fallbrook Garden Clubs. Verne was an active member and an office holder in the P.E.O. sorority in Fallbrook; she helped establish a new chapter in Murrieta. She created works of art with her needlepoint and quilting, loved playing golf and card games, and belonged, with Bob, to a wide variety of local clubs and groups.

As a volunteer and board member at Live Oak Park in Fallbrook California, as she had earlier at Dodge Nature Center in Minnesota, Verne shared her love of nature with school groups and community members.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Colony Clubhouse in Murrieta on Friday, March 23 at 10:30 a.m. Attendees are invited to bring a single stem colorful bloom to the gathering.

Gifts of Remembrance can be given to:

â€¢ Live Oak Park of San Diego County, Fallbrook, ww.sdcps.org/donations; designate "Live Oak Park â€“ Laverne Christianson"

â€¢ United Methodist Church of Murrieta, Music Program, http://www.murrietaumc.org

â€¢ United Methodist Church of Fallbrook, Music Program, http://fallbrookumc.org