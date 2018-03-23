Rasta Paw Partners announce fundraiser

FALLBROOK – The Rasta Paw Partners are kicking off the summer with its Rasta Paw fundraiser, May 19, at the outdoor venue at Casa Estrella Restaurant, located at 3757

S. Mission Road.

All proceeds benefit the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, The Fallbrook Riders Field and Spay and Neuter Action Project’s mobile clinic; all of which are nonprofit entities.

The community is invited to be a part of the event and enjoy the beautiful outdoor venue, music, art, local vendors, silent auction and delights from south of the border.

The venue is not pet-friendly, service dogs only.

For sponsorships, silent auction donations and tickets, contact Karen Estes at (760) 468-4244 or kestes115@gmail.com.

For a vendor booth, artist easel space or tickets, contact Teddie Borges at (760) 525-5033 or jobendy@rocketmail.com.