Scholarship pageant takes place April 7

FALLBROOK – Two groups of eight young ladies each will compete in the Miss Fallbrook and Miss Teen Fallbrook Scholarship Pageant April 7 at the Bob Burton Center for Performing Arts on the campus of Fallbrook Union High School.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets may be purchased prior to April 1 from contestants for $15. Tickets will only be available for purchase at the venue for $20 cash after April 1.

For more information on the pageant you may contact Sherri Trombetta at sherritrombetta@att.net or any Fallbrook Village Rotary member.