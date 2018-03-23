Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Call for entries, 'Art of the Portrait 2018'

 
Last updated 3/23/2018 at 1:45am

"Lubov" by Alla Bartoshchuk

FALLBROOK – Brandon Gallery is seeking entries for "Art of the Portrait 2018", an open juried and judged show May 1 to 31. This show celebrates the portrait: a likeness of a person in which the face and its expression is dominant.

This is an open-call exhibition and is open to artists at all levels of experience who are 18 years of age and over. All two-dimensional media are accepted for jurying. Alla Bartoshchuk will be jurying and judging "Art of the Portrait 2018".

Bartoshchuk is a storyteller at heart and uses symbolic imagery to tell those stories. The symbols are usually implied;...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
