Call for entries, 'Art of the Portrait 2018'
Last updated 3/23/2018 at 1:45am
FALLBROOK – Brandon Gallery is seeking entries for "Art of the Portrait 2018", an open juried and judged show May 1 to 31. This show celebrates the portrait: a likeness of a person in which the face and its expression is dominant.
This is an open-call exhibition and is open to artists at all levels of experience who are 18 years of age and over. All two-dimensional media are accepted for jurying. Alla Bartoshchuk will be jurying and judging "Art of the Portrait 2018".
Bartoshchuk is a storyteller at heart and uses symbolic imagery to tell those stories. The symbols are usually implied;...
