Fallbrook Music Society presents top clarinetist

The Fallbrook Music Society presents internationally-acclaimed clarinetist Peter Dayeh in concert March 25 at the library. Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Continuing its successful Classical Sundays format, Fallbrook Music Society presents renowned Peter Dayeh, an active orchestral and chamber musician, as well as recitalist Sunday, March 25, in the community room of the Fallbrook Public Library. The concert is free to the general public and begins 3 p.m. No tickets are required.

Dayeh is currently second clarinet with the Santa Cruz Symphony and appears frequently with the San Diego Symphony.

"Fallbrook Music Society brings an array of talented young musicians to our community, and Peter is no exception," Ann Murray, executiv...