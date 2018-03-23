Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

The Killer Dueling Pianos to perform at Pala

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/23/2018 at 1:41am

The Killer Dueling Pianos feature Ryan Bueter, left, and Donny Scott. The group, with Steven Ramirez, will perform May 18-19, at the Bar Meets Grill restaurant at Pala Casino Spa & Resort. Courtesy photo

PALA – The internationally-renowned musical comedy duo, The Killer Dueling Pianos, will perform 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, May 18, and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday, May 19, at the Bar Meets Grill restaurant in Pala Casino Spa & Resort. Admission to the shows is free.

The Killer Dueling Pianos founder Ryan Beuter and sidekicks Donny Scott and Steven Ramirez have performed their high-energy, all-request, crowd-interactive, sing-along and clap-along music and comedy party all over the world. They have entertained heads of state, dignitaries and corporate executives from Anchorage, Alaska,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 03/23/2018 13:51