The Killer Dueling Pianos to perform at Pala

The Killer Dueling Pianos feature Ryan Bueter, left, and Donny Scott. The group, with Steven Ramirez, will perform May 18-19, at the Bar Meets Grill restaurant at Pala Casino Spa & Resort. Courtesy photo

PALA – The internationally-renowned musical comedy duo, The Killer Dueling Pianos, will perform 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, May 18, and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday, May 19, at the Bar Meets Grill restaurant in Pala Casino Spa & Resort. Admission to the shows is free.

The Killer Dueling Pianos founder Ryan Beuter and sidekicks Donny Scott and Steven Ramirez have performed their high-energy, all-request, crowd-interactive, sing-along and clap-along music and comedy party all over the world. They have entertained heads of state, dignitaries and corporate executives from Anchorage, Alaska,...