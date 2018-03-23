Adventures in gardening; 'Death Stalk' continues to loom large in the yard

The death stalk growing out of an agave begins to sprout buds hinting at a spectacular bloom yet to come. Kim Harris photos

Many readers emailed me regarding the death stalk growing out of the blue agave in my front yard, some offering tips, others offering advice and some just wondering what we decided to do with the agave killer, so in the spirit of full disclosure, here it is – the official death stalk update.

For those of you who missed the initial article in the March 9 edition of Valley News and available online at www.myvalleynews.com, in a nutshell, the arrival of the dreaded death stalk in my blue agave left all the Harris household scratching our heads wondering what it was and what to do about it....