Autism service dogs recognized

Families, trainers and volunteers pose for a group photo in the beautiful meadow of the Lionsgate Estate in Fallbrook, March 11, in honor of the newly declared Autism Service Dog Day. Courtesy photos

FALLBROOK – San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond has declared March 11 to be "Autism Service Dog Day" to help increase public awareness and education about these specially trained assistance dogs.

Desmond made the announcement during the Good Dog! Autism Companion's annual family picnic, hosted at The Lionsgate Estate, where families and trainers gathered with their service dogs to celebrate the day and hear the mayor's announcement. Each family received a gift bag of items from The Blissful Dog, The Honest Kitchen and Drake Center for Veterinary Care.

Recognized by the Americans with Disabilit...