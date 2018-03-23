Correction
Last updated 3/23/2018 at 1:50am
In the article "Ortega appointed to BUSD" published March 15, 2018, Teresa Platt was misquoted. Platt did not praise the Superintendent for transparency. She thanked Jones for holding the collaborative discussion the week before but said "transparency is still an issue with this school district [as well as with the Vallecitos and Fallbrook districts]." Village News apologizes for the error....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)