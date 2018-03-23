Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Correction

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/23/2018 at 1:50am



In the article "Ortega appointed to BUSD" published March 15, 2018, Teresa Platt was misquoted. Platt did not praise the Superintendent for transparency. She thanked Jones for holding the collaborative discussion the week before but said "transparency is still an issue with this school district [as well as with the Vallecitos and Fallbrook districts]." Village News apologizes for the error.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.






 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 03/23/2018 14:10