Deputy Harrell honored for auto theft recoveries

San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Harrell from the Fallbrook substation was one of 12 deputies honored March 14 for their work in recovering stolen vehicles in San Diego County last year.

The deputies were recognized at a special awards breakfast held at The Prado at Balboa Park. Combined, the deputies arrested 62 people and recovered 215 stolen cars worth more than $2 million in 2017.

Harrell, 29, has been with the Sheriff's Department for nearly six years and has worked out of Fallbrook for nearly four years. Harrell said he and his colleagues are passionate about finding stolen...