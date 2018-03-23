Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Tom Ferrall
Staff Writer 

Deputy Harrell honored for auto theft recoveries

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/23/2018 at 3:30am

Deputy Robert Harrell

San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Harrell from the Fallbrook substation was one of 12 deputies honored March 14 for their work in recovering stolen vehicles in San Diego County last year.

The deputies were recognized at a special awards breakfast held at The Prado at Balboa Park. Combined, the deputies arrested 62 people and recovered 215 stolen cars worth more than $2 million in 2017.

Harrell, 29, has been with the Sheriff's Department for nearly six years and has worked out of Fallbrook for nearly four years. Harrell said he and his colleagues are passionate about finding stolen...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 03/23/2018 13:52