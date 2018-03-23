Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Alex Grove
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook man, 80, succumbs to injuries after being struck by vehicle

 
An 80-year-old Fallbrook man died last week from injuries he suffered after being struck by a vehicle near the Promenade mall in Temecula, sheriff’s and coroner’s officials said.

Frederic Blume was pronounced dead the night of March 12 at Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, according to a Riverside County coroner’s release.

About 10:30 a.m. on March 9, authorities received a call of a vehicle versus a pedestrian in the area of Margarita Road and Overland Drive, said sheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez.

A man in his early 20s driving a Ford Mustang drove across oncoming lanes of traf...



