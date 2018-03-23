Fallbrook man charged in overdose

SAN DIEGO – A Fallbrook man is facing federal charges after he allegedly sold fentanyl-laced heroin to a man who overdosed on the drug.

The suspect, 41-year-old Corey Bernard Green, is already serving a sentence in state custody after he pleaded guilty to manufacturing drugs, for which he was arrested Nov. 30, 2017, U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman said in a statement March 16. The overdose occurred less than a month before that arrest, Braverman said.

On Nov. 3, 2017, a man identified in court documents only as "JAS'' took an Uber to Green's home in Fallbrook, allegedly to purchase fentanyl....