Fallbrook man charged in overdose
Last updated 3/23/2018 at 2:56am
SAN DIEGO – A Fallbrook man is facing federal charges after he allegedly sold fentanyl-laced heroin to a man who overdosed on the drug.
The suspect, 41-year-old Corey Bernard Green, is already serving a sentence in state custody after he pleaded guilty to manufacturing drugs, for which he was arrested Nov. 30, 2017, U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman said in a statement March 16. The overdose occurred less than a month before that arrest, Braverman said.
On Nov. 3, 2017, a man identified in court documents only as "JAS'' took an Uber to Green's home in Fallbrook, allegedly to purchase fentanyl....
