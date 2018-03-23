Former Marine corporal awaits murder sentencing

FALLBROOK – A former Camp Pendleton Marine corporal who allegedly admitted to murder in a diary found by investigators has now admitted to the brutal slaying in court, pleading guilty last week shortly after his trial began in the murder of a Navy veteran and Army reservist from Fallbrook.

Kevin Albert Richard Coset, 28, is back in jail awaiting his April 20 sentencing date for the 2012 murder of 24-year-old Alvin Bulaoro, whose body was found zipped inside a sleeping bag in his SUV in a Fallbrook parking lot about two weeks after his family reported him missing. Coset and Bulaoro were al...