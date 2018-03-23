Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SCE awards Envirepel Energy long-term contract

 
Last updated 3/23/2018 at 1:59am



FALLBROOK – Southern California Edison has awarded local company Envirepel Energy a long-term power supply contract under a California tariff program supporting the state’s fire prevention plan called BioMat.

The Company’s Corporate Relations officer, Delphine Macy, stated, “On March 1, the state BioMat program published the contracts awarded in the last program cycle. As a matter of record, Envirepel Energy has a 20-year term contract to supply clean renewable power to SCE under the BioMat tariff.”

The BioMat contract is for a 3 Megawatt (Mw) facility, providing enough energy...



