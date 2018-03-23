SCE awards Envirepel Energy long-term contract

FALLBROOK – Southern California Edison has awarded local company Envirepel Energy a long-term power supply contract under a California tariff program supporting the state’s fire prevention plan called BioMat.

The Company’s Corporate Relations officer, Delphine Macy, stated, “On March 1, the state BioMat program published the contracts awarded in the last program cycle. As a matter of record, Envirepel Energy has a 20-year term contract to supply clean renewable power to SCE under the BioMat tariff.”

The BioMat contract is for a 3 Megawatt (Mw) facility, providing enough energy...