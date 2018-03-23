Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Supervisors approve law enforcement agreement for Pala reservation

 
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement for the County of San Diego to provide law enforcement services on the Pala Indian Reservation.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote March 13 authorizes a revenue agreement with the Pala tribe in which the county provides one additional law enforcement officer in and around the Pala reservation and the tribe reimburses the county for the costs to provide a Sheriff's deputy. The agreement is for three years with Pala reimbursing the county $172,116 for the first fiscal year.

"This new contract will not only improve public safety in the are...



Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

