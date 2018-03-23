Two vehicle collision reported on Olive Hill at Burma Road

Two vehicles collided at Olive Hill Road and Burma Road just after 2 p.m. this afternoon (Monday, March 26). According to the California Highway Patrol, one vehicle was on fire and one ended up in a ditch, at least 150 feet from the road. A dog was injured in one of the vehicles and Medi-vac was requested as well as two tow trucks. More information will be posted when available.

NOTE: This information was taken from the CHP's Traffic Incident Information Page. The incident was removed from that page before an update could be noted.