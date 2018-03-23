Two vehicle collision reported on Olive Hill at Burma Road
Last updated 3/28/2018 at 10:14am
Two vehicles collided at Olive Hill Road and Burma Road just after 2 p.m. this afternoon (Monday, March 26). According to the California Highway Patrol, one vehicle was on fire and one ended up in a ditch, at least 150 feet from the road. A dog was injured in one of the vehicles and Medi-vac was requested as well as two tow trucks. More information will be posted when available.
NOTE: This information was taken from the CHP's Traffic Incident Information Page. The incident was removed from that page before an update could be noted.
Reader Comments
(1)
KelliWhittaker writes:
There was only one vehicle involved. My adult son was the first to the vehicle and the one who put out the fire caused by the engine of the car (which had detached from the car). This was not a collision between two vehicles.
03/28/2018, 9:57 am