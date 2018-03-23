Zumstein is named to Farm Bureau leadership class

SACRAMENTO – Intensive training on agricultural issues and leadership methods has begun for the nine members of the Leadership Farm Bureau Class of 2018. The class was formally introduced during the annual California Farm Bureau Federation Leaders Conference in Sacramento last week.

Participants in the Leadership Farm Bureau program receive training in personal development, team building and communications and advocate on behalf of the Farm Bureau in both Sacramento and Washington. Participants will learn about agricultural issues and make field-studies trips to both Northern and Souther...