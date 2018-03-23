Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Boys volleyball team 3-2 after first five matches

 
Fallbrook High School's boys volleyball team held a 3-2 record after the Warriors' first five matches of the 2018 season.

The fifth match of the season, a March 15 contest at Liberty Charter, was also Fallbrook's first three-game victory of the season. The Warriors prevailed in 25-23, 27-25 and 25-12 sets.

"Right now they're doing good," said Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson.

The Warriors opened their season Feb. 28 with a 25-14, 25-21, 27-25 loss at San Pasqual. The March 6 match at Escondido Adventist ended as a 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24 Fallbrook victory.

Fallbrook's home opener March 8 w...



