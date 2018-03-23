Fallbrook Senior Softball readies for spring season

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Softball League is now accepting new and returning players for the Spring 2018 season.

New players interested in tryouts and practice sessions are asked to call (760) 751-8389 for information. Registration fees are due by March 26 and the draft is scheduled for March 27. After the draft, players will be contacted by the team managers.

Fallbrook Senior Softball is for adults age 50 and older. Games begin at 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and each team plays two games per week. Games are played on Field No. 2 at Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road.

