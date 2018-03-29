Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Bird calls to sound at North County Aviculturists meeting

 
Last updated 3/29/2018 at 8:27pm



VISTA – The North County Aviculturists for pet bird owners and breeders presents “The Bird Call Lady,” Nicole Perretta, as their upcoming speaker, 6 p.m., Saturday, April 7, at the Vista Masonic Lodge, 761 Eucalyptus Ave., in Vista.

Self-taught and amazing in range, Perretta uses only her voice to reproduce the calls of 165 individual birds. Visit http://www.bird-calling.com to learn more about her.

Visitors should note that the club has a new meeting time one hour earlier than previously. For more information, visit http://www.ncabirdclub.com.


 
