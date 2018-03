FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Village Association will host a full-blown carnival, complete with amusement rides and midway games, in the Library Plaza (the large parking lot located below the Fallbrook Library parking lot) Friday through Sunday (March 30-Apil 1).

Christiansen Amusements will present the carnival 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.