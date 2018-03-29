Cathedral windows will be featured at quilt guild meeting

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Last updated 3/29/2018 at 8:36pm

Shelley Swanland

FALLBROOK – The April meeting of the Fallbrook Quilt Guild will feature an interesting quilting technique, "Cathedral Windows." The guild presents guest speaker Shelley Swanland who will explain the process and show her many creations.

A cathedral window quilt by Shelley Swanland.

Originally, Cathedral Window quilts had to be hand sewn, but Swanland has found a way to create these quilts using a bow-tie method that can be done using a machine. Swanland has been published in several quilting publications, has published two books on the bow-tie method and has appeared on the TV show "Simply Quilts."

The meeting will take place 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, in Fallbrook. It is open to the public with a $10 charge to cover program expenses.

Swanland will conduct a workshop Saturday, April 7, at the Fallbrook Public Utility District Building, 990 E. Mission Road. For further information, visit http://www.fallbrookquiltguild.com.

 
