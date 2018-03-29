Fallbrook Republican Women Federated to hear from border patrol agents

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Republican Women Federated will present agents Tekae Michael and Theron Francisco, public affairs officers for the U.S. Border Patrol, at its meeting 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Friday, April 13. They will discuss illegal immigration and the effects of the border wall.

The meeting will be held at the Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Hwy 395, in Fallbrook. The meeting is open to the public. The cost is $25 for brunch and program; arrive early to check in. Guests should RSVP to FallbrookRWF@gmail.com.